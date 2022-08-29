AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.13%)
FO says Pakistan seriously concerned by India’s manipulation of Twitter platform

  • Twitter handles belonging to Kashmiri political leaders remain blocked due to India’s frivolous legal objections, FO says
BR Web Desk Published August 29, 2022 Updated August 29, 2022 07:47pm

Pakistan on Monday said it was seriously concerned by the news emanating from Indian and the US media that the Indian government had "attempted to infiltrate the security system of eminent social media platform, Twitter, by forcing it to employ an Indian agent/representative.”

As per media reports, the matter came up during Twitter’s briefing to India’s Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Technology where legal depositions made in the US by a former Twitter employee were also discussed, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

"Regrettably, a large number of Twitter handles particularly those belonging to Kashmiri political leaders and media persons, continue to remain blocked due to India’s frivolous legal objections," it said.

Last month, Pakistan also registered a strong protest with the Indian government over the blocking of access to the content of several Twitter handles of Pakistan’s diplomatic Missions as well as the national broadcaster Radio Pakistan.

“Pakistan deplores India’s brazen abuse of state-power and strong-arm tactics to manipulate and force-regulate the Internet sphere. These actions are not only against international standards, obligations, norms, and framework of the flow of information but also reflect the alarming pace of shrinking space for pluralistic voices and curbing of fundamental freedoms in India,” the statement added.

Pakistan also called upon India to immediately reverse the blockage of Twitter accounts of Pakistan’s diplomatic Missions and Radio Pakistan, to adhere to the established international norms and standards of freedom of expression as espoused by the United Nations, and desist from employing subterfuges to control the global Internet domain.

