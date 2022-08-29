AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.13%)
ANL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 81.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.91%)
BOP 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
CNERGY 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
EFERT 83.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (3.73%)
EPCL 61.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.62%)
FCCL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
FFL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
FLYNG 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.61%)
GGL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
GTECH 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.55%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
KEL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
LOTCHEM 28.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.59%)
MLCF 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.36%)
OGDC 81.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.97%)
PAEL 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PRL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
TELE 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TPL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.38%)
TREET 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
TRG 92.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.27%)
UNITY 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.29%)
BR100 4,265 Decreased By -3.5 (-0.08%)
BR30 15,591 Increased By 46.5 (0.3%)
KSE100 42,504 Decreased By -87.2 (-0.2%)
KSE30 16,090 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU, NATO must back Western Balkan integration amid Ukraine war

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2022 07:14pm

SARAJEVO: Slovenian President Borut Pahor said on Monday that countries in the Western Balkans were at risk of instability because of the war in Ukraine and called for a swift accession for Bosnia into the European Union and the NATO alliance.

Pahor told a forum that Brussels must reach a consensus to integrate the Western Balkans and should convince Serbia to choose the EU path over its alliance with China and Russia, a move that he said would benefit Bosnia and Kosovo.

Sweden, Finland pledge to fight ‘terror’ at NATO talks: Ankara

“We don’t want another Iron Curtain in Europe,” Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon also told the Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia, saying a decades-old process to unite Europe had been halted by the Ukraine conflict and many European countries did not have the capacity to cope with fallout from the crisis.

NATO NATO alliance Western Balkans Slovenian President Borut Pahor

Comments

1000 characters

EU, NATO must back Western Balkan integration amid Ukraine war

Pakistan’s future hinges upon solar, wind power generation: PM Shehbaz

Sixth successive loss: rupee's decline continues against US dollar

After over 700-point fall, KSE-100 recovers to end marginally negative

Petty moves by PTI jeopardising IMF programme: Miftah Ismail

Floods could shrink Pakistan's GDP growth to 2.49% in FY23: AHL

ECP directs Imran Khan to submit reply in Tosha Khana case by Sept 7

Saudi Arabia may cut October crude prices for Asia

IHC suspends PEMRA order of banning Imran Khan's live speeches on TV

Economic hit from floods in Pakistan to cost at least $10bn: Miftah Ismail

Iran says nuclear deal ‘meaningless’ without end to watchdog’s probe

Read more stories