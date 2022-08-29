Nawaz urges masses, affluent segments to help flood victims

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Sunday called upon masses especially the affluent people as well as the lawmakers and others to come forward at this testing time to help their brethren who have been affected by recent devastating floods.

“People are in serious problem as many parts of the country are submerged in rain water...crops on thousands of acres have been destroyed,” he said in a video message from UK on Sunday.

“For sure, this is a natural calamity but this is also a time for soul searching and repentance as this might be a result of our deeds,” he added.

He made a passionate appeal to people including ruling PML-N lawmakers and wealthy individuals to use all resources at their disposal to help the flood victims.

“I would like to request all PML-N MNAs and MPAs to cancel all their political and other engagements and put all the energies in helping the flood victims,” he added.

He also lauded his brother Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying he was entirely focusing on relief efforts and making all-out efforts to help the distressed people.

He said his daughter Maryam Nawaz was also set to visit the flood affected area where she will review the relief efforts and inquire after the well-being of the victims.

Flash floods continued to devastate the country on Sunday especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan leaving at least 119 people dead and more than 70 injured in the past 24 hours.

Floods have claimed over 1,000 lives, with 74 deaths reported in Sindh, 31 in KP, six in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), four in Balochistan, and one in Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

