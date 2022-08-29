AGL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
AVN 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.5%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.48%)
EFERT 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.8%)
EPCL 61.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.7%)
FCCL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
FFL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.29%)
FLYNG 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
GGGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.19%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.07%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.39%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.14%)
OGDC 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.49%)
PAEL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.08%)
PIBTL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
PRL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.97%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
TELE 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.4%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
TPLP 19.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.46%)
TREET 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.39%)
TRG 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.61%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.89%)
WAVES 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,269 Decreased By -50.6 (-1.17%)
BR30 15,545 Decreased By -198.5 (-1.26%)
KSE100 42,592 Decreased By -441.1 (-1.02%)
KSE30 16,115 Decreased By -219.9 (-1.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Nawaz urges masses, affluent segments to help flood victims

Recorder Report Published 29 Aug, 2022 06:38am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Sunday called upon masses especially the affluent people as well as the lawmakers and others to come forward at this testing time to help their brethren who have been affected by recent devastating floods.

“People are in serious problem as many parts of the country are submerged in rain water...crops on thousands of acres have been destroyed,” he said in a video message from UK on Sunday.

“For sure, this is a natural calamity but this is also a time for soul searching and repentance as this might be a result of our deeds,” he added.

He made a passionate appeal to people including ruling PML-N lawmakers and wealthy individuals to use all resources at their disposal to help the flood victims.

“I would like to request all PML-N MNAs and MPAs to cancel all their political and other engagements and put all the energies in helping the flood victims,” he added.

He also lauded his brother Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying he was entirely focusing on relief efforts and making all-out efforts to help the distressed people.

He said his daughter Maryam Nawaz was also set to visit the flood affected area where she will review the relief efforts and inquire after the well-being of the victims.

Flash floods continued to devastate the country on Sunday especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan leaving at least 119 people dead and more than 70 injured in the past 24 hours.

Floods have claimed over 1,000 lives, with 74 deaths reported in Sindh, 31 in KP, six in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), four in Balochistan, and one in Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Nawaz Sharif lawmakers PMLN flash floods flood victims Floods in Pakistan Flood relief efforts Calamity hit Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Nawaz urges masses, affluent segments to help flood victims

Flash floods: Bilawal hopes financial institutions to take economic fallout into account

Gas pipeline project: Pakistan, Iran agree to resume talks

Senator Warren worries that Fed will tip US economy into recession

PSO scraps HSFO delivery tenders

Sindh braces for deluge from northern rivers

PM announces Rs10bn grant for Balochistan

119 more dead as floods continue to devastate country

Airspace for US drones: Pakistan rejects Afghan minister’s allegations

Expert for enforcing tax writ firmly

NHA compensation case: President overrules verdict of federal ombudsman

Read more stories