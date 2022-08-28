COAS visits flood-affected areas in Balochistan

QUETTA: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited flood-affected areas of Balochistan and went to flood relief and medical camps established at Goth Sadoori, Lakhra, Lasbela and inquired about well being of local people affected due to floods.

On the occasion, he said, “The safety and well being of our countrymen comes first and we won’t rest until each one of flood affected is not only reached but rehabilitated, no matter how much effort is required. The people of Pakistan are our priority and we won’t spare any effort to assist them in this difficult time.”

The Chief of Army Staff also met troops busy in relief operations and lauded their efforts in service of men, women and children in distress. The COAS directed to utilise all available resources to assist the civil administration for rescue, relief and rehabilitation of people and infrastructure in the flood affected areas. “We must reach out to our brothers and sisters in need without waiting for orders and help them overcome this natural calamity,” he added.