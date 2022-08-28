Over 2m got free treatment in Punjab: Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Saturday that over two million people in Punjab have received free treatment worth more than Rs43 billion through ‘Sehat Sahulat Card’.

During a meeting with a delegation of State Life Insurance, matters were discussed about providing more facilities to the people of Punjab through this card. In the meeting, treatment facilities were reviewed in selected government and private hospitals on this card.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the main purpose of the meeting with the delegation of State Life Insurance is to provide maximum convenience to the people of Punjab through this card which is the brain child of Imran Khan.

