AGL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
AVN 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.5%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.48%)
EFERT 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.8%)
EPCL 61.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.7%)
FCCL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
FFL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.29%)
FLYNG 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
GGGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.19%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.07%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.39%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.14%)
OGDC 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.49%)
PAEL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.08%)
PIBTL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
PRL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.97%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
TELE 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.4%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
TPLP 19.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.46%)
TREET 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.39%)
TRG 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.61%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.89%)
WAVES 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,269 Decreased By -50.6 (-1.17%)
BR30 15,545 Decreased By -198.5 (-1.26%)
KSE100 42,592 Decreased By -441.1 (-1.02%)
KSE30 16,115 Decreased By -219.9 (-1.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US natgas futures higher

Reuters Published 28 Aug, 2022 06:10am

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures rose on Friday en route to a third weekly gain on higher European prices as concerns persisted around supply.

Front-month gas futures for September delivery were up 15.3 cents, or 1.6%, to $9.53 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 10:22 a.m. EDT (1422 GMT). For the week, the front-month was up about 2% so far.

So far this year, the gas front-month was up about 157% as higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for US LNG exports strong. Global gas prices have soared this year following supply disruptions linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $86 per mmBtu in Europe and $70 in Asia.

“The market is acknowledging the fact that record-breaking prices for natural gas in Europe is impacting prices here, and I think that’s giving us a bit of a support today,” said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group.

The expiry of the September contract could also contribute to some volatility heading into the weekend, Flynn added.

But some analysts have cautioned that the lift from global gas prices may be capped by limited capacity in the US for exports, and more recently an extension to an outage at the fire-hit Freeport LNG export hub in Texas.

Prices hit $10 per mmBtu for the first time since 2008 earlier this week, but had retreated slightly after the Freeport LNG announcement, which would translate into more stockpiles available in the US

The US Energy Information Administration on Thursday reported an injection of 60 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended Aug. 19, mostly in line with expectations.

The Freeport outage was, meanwhile, also seen limiting potential US supply to Europe heading into winter. The region was also gearing for a scheduled outage on the Nord Stream pipeline that could hit supplies of Russian supply.

US natural gas Phil Flynn US LNG exports Nord Stream pipeline

Comments

1000 characters

US natgas futures higher

Distribution begins in Sindh: Rs38bn allocated for flood relief efforts: PM

Let’s rise above our differences, PM asks nation

Rs4.78bn disbursed among 190,326 families

Imran asks Miftah to seek relief from IMF

KP flood situation ‘takes precedence over all else’: Jhagra

‘Most difficult part is behind us now’: SBP official defends quick hikes in key policy rate

New SBP governor Jameel Ahmed assumes office

Optimal use of LNG capacity at terminal-II: Ogra policy opposed by SNGPL

Cos, AoPs and individuals: FTO warns FBR against ‘illegal’ collections in tribal areas

Website stealing SECP data blocked

Read more stories