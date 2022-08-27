COAS Bajwa reaches Balochistan, briefed about flood situation in province

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday reached Balochistan where he was briefed about the flood situation in the province and response measures being taken to help the victims, the military's media wing said.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS Bajwa visited flood relief and medical camps established at Goth Sadoori, Lakhra, and Lasbela, and inquired about well being of local people affected due to floods.

COAS Bajwa also met troops busy in relief operations and lauded their efforts in service of men, women, and children in distress, it said.

"The safety and well-being of our countrymen come first and we won’t rest until each flood affected is not only reached but rehabilitated no matter how much effort is required," COAS was quoted as saying by ISPR.

COAS Bajwa directed to utilise all available resources to assist the civil administration with rescue, relief, and rehabilitation of people and infrastructure in the flood-affected areas.

"We must reach out to our brothers and sisters in need without waiting for orders and help them overcome this natural calamity," COAS directed.

On Friday, COAS Bajwa reached Karachi where he was briefed about the flood situation in Sindh and response measures to help flood victims.

Historic monsoon rains and flooding in the country have affected more than 30 million people over the last few weeks, the climate change minister Sherry Rehman said on Thursday, calling the situation a “climate-induced humanitarian disaster of epic proportions”.