PM announces Rs15bn grant for Sindh

SUKKUR: The federal government will provide a grant of Rs 15 billion to the Sindh government to overcome the heavy losses of life and infrastructure in the wake of the massive destruction caused by flash floods.

Talking to reporters flanked by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and federal ministers including Bilawal Bhutto and Syed Khursheed Shah here at Sukkur Barrage, the Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, said the situation demanded rising above politics and helping the flood victims overcome their miseries.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who earlier took an aerial view of the inundated areas of Sukkur, Rohri, Khairpur, FaizGanj, Kotdeji, and ThariMirwah, expressed serious concern over the loss of life and property caused by the floods.

Shehbaz Sharif said the grant by the federal government would help the Sindh government carry out relief and rehabilitation activities.

He said the coalition government would make collective efforts to alleviate the sufferings of the flood victims, adding that it would leave no stone unturned to facilitate the people who faced unprecedented loss in the wake of floods.

He mentioned that over 900 people died due to floods in the last few months, while the situation incurred a heavy toll on crops and livestock, as well.

He directed the relief and rescue staff to be available round-the-clock on duties to help the flood victims. He announced the disbursement of Rs 25,000 per household through Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) starting Friday and onwards and said in one week, around Rs 28 billion would be given to the affected people. Also, medical camps are on the alert to extend treatment to patients in the flood-hit areas, he added. He said Nestle Pakistan had donated 100 tonnes of clean drinking water, of which 80 tonnes and 20 tonnes were to be supplied to the flood victims of Sindh and Balochistan, respectively.

The prime minister mentioned holding a meeting with envoys of various countries this morning, where he urged them to provide assistance to Pakistan in the hour of need. He said a joint survey was being conducted by the departments of federal and provincial governments to assess the damages.

PM Sharif lauded Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah for helping the flood-affected people across the province.

He mentioned that he talked to the army and naval chiefs who assured full support in carrying out relief and rescue operations.

The prime minister said the grid stations in the flood-hit areas would be again switched on after taking necessary measures. The power stations, after getting submerged in water, had been turned off to avert the incidents of electrocution. He instructed the Federal Minister for Power to remain available in Sindh to oversee the activities.