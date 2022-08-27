‘CM Flood Relief Fund’: Elahi urges philanthropists to come forward

LAHORE: A delegation of PTI, led by its Secretary General Asad Umar met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi here Friday and discussed matters pertaining to relief activities for the flood affectees in the South Punjab.

PTI leaders Shafqat Mahmood, Andleeb Abbas, Provincial Ministers Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Dr. Yasmeen Rashid and Mohsin Leghari were also present on the occasion.

Elahi told the PTI delegation that ‘CM Flood Relief Fund’ has been set up to help the flood affectees. The affluent and philanthropists can contribute their aid amount in the Bank of Punjab account number 6010159451200028 and the CM Flood Relief Fund IBAN number 6010159451200028PK92BPUN. He urged the affluent to help their flood affected brothers and sisters on their call.

He apprised that a great amount of damage and havoc occurred due to rains and flood in the South Punjab areas of Taunsa, DG Khan and Rajanpur. People have been displaced and the fields as well as the properties have been badly damaged, he stated. “I went to Taunsa and Rajanpur without any delay and myself took stock of the situation by meeting with the affectees”, he added.

He disclosed that additional human resources and essential machineries have also been transported to the affected areas which have been declared calamity hit areas after imposing emergency. “I appeal to the nation to generously help their affected brothers and sisters by contributing in the CM Flood Relief Fund in order to cope up with the prevailing calamity. We all have to unite together and stand with the affectees in this hour of need,” he said.

On the direction of Chief Minister, Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal continued to visit the flood-affected areas of South Punjab and reviewed relief operation in Jampur, Fazalpur and Tunsa along with Senior Member Board of Revenue Zahid Akhtar Zaman.

The Chief Secretary directed that the mobile health teams be mobilized for the treatment of flood victims, saying that the medical camps should have a sufficient stock of medicines. He listened to the problems of flood affectees and issued necessary instructions to the administration on the spot.

The Chief Secretary directed Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur to deploy all revenue staff for timely provision of food to the affectees. He stressed that there is a need to work with the spirit of human service in this hour of difficulty. He said that in the areas of Rojhan, Rajanpur, Tunsa, Fazalpur, Wahwa and Jampur, hill torrents have caused widespread losses, leaving thousands of people homeless. He said the government was providing food and tents, but the sufferings are much greater.

The Chief Secretary said that all resources are being provided to give relief to the flood victims. He mentioned that all the administrative machinery is engaged in relief activities in the flood-hit areas. The survey will be completed soon for compensation of damages in the flood-hit areas.

