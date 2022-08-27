SCBA condemns police raid on residence of ex-VC PBC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has strongly condemned the raid on former vice-chairman Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Muhammad Ramzan Chaudhry’s residence in Lahore.

In a statement issued on Friday, SCBA President Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon, Bar Secretary Waseem Mumtaz Malik, and its executive committee strongly condemned the unlawful raid being conducted by heavy contingents of Punjab Police on the residence of Chaudhry at DHA Lahore.

The SCBA said that the raid has violated the sanctity and privacy of "veil and the four walls", adding that during the course of said unlawful raid, the police force not only trespassed inside his residence without any search warrant but also illegally surrounded his residence, vandalized his abode, and threatened the residents/servants of dire consequences.

The statement said, however, when the police force came to know that Chaudhry along with his family is in Islamabad for the performance of professional duties, they left. It said that Chaudhry is one of the leading lawyers of Pakistan and a well-renowned figure among the legal fraternity of Pakistan.

He is a professional lawyer and a thorough gentleman. He served as former judge of the Islamabad High Court, Islamabad and had also performed his duties very well in the capacity of former vice chairman of the PBC. Such illicit behaviour of Punjab Police with former justice of the IHC, Islamabad and one of the well reputed legal personality is totally unacceptable and highly condemnable.

Time and again, his Association has maintained that the Country is being run and governed by the Constitution where every citizen is entitled to enjoy equal Protection of Law (as enshrined in Art.25 of the Constitution), however such autocratic hooliganism and the intrusion into anyone's privacy is a severe violation of the Constitution. Rather to administer the prevailing law and order of the Country and to channel its energies for the safety and security of the citizens, indulging in such acts will only discredit the law enforcement agencies and the handlers behind such intrusions.

The highest body of lawyers extended its full support and solidarity to Chaudhry and his family and further calls to conduct immediate inquiry of the matter within 24 hours to identify those involved in such illegal act so as to take punitive action against them.

