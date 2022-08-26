AGL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
AVN 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.5%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.48%)
EFERT 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.8%)
EPCL 61.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.7%)
FCCL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
FFL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.29%)
FLYNG 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
GGGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.19%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.07%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.39%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.14%)
OGDC 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.49%)
PAEL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.08%)
PIBTL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
PRL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.97%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
TELE 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.4%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
TPLP 19.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.46%)
TREET 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.39%)
TRG 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.61%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.89%)
WAVES 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,269 Decreased By -50.6 (-1.17%)
BR30 15,545 Decreased By -198.5 (-1.26%)
KSE100 42,592 Decreased By -441.1 (-1.02%)
KSE30 16,115 Decreased By -219.9 (-1.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper hits near 2-month high on sliding stocks, energy crisis

Reuters Published 26 Aug, 2022 05:33pm

LONDON: Copper prices touched their highest in nearly two months on Friday and aluminium also climbed on worries over an energy crisis hitting output while supply is tight and inventories low.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 2.1% at $8,297 a tonne by 1025 GMT, its highest since June 30.

Copper prices have rebounded 17% since touching 20-month lows on July 15, but are still down 25% from a record peak scaled in March.

Soaring power prices have hit energy-intensive aluminium and zinc the most, causing smelter cutbacks, but have boosted costs for metals producers across the board.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended daytime trading up 1.7% at 63,690 yuan ($9,278.85) after hitting its highest since June 30.

“As long as supply is being destroyed by the energy crisis at a faster rate than demand is being destroyed by hawkish policies of central banks, that could really tighten the fundamentals for base metals,” said Nitesh Shah, commodity strategist at WisdomTree.

LME benchmark aluminium gained 2.9% to a two-week high of $2,505 a tonne.

Uncertain demand prospects undermine copper prices

Weak inventories are also supporting prices, with copper on-warrant stocks - those not earmarked for delivery – hitting the lowest in more than four months this week after sliding 42% so far this month, LME data show.

“If you look at inventories of base metals, they are massively below the five-year average. This is screaming very, very tight supply,” Shah said.

Chinese copper giant Maike Metals International Ltd has been seeking help from the government and financial institutions after liquidity issues forced it to delay some payments for imported copper, Bloomberg News reported.

LME zinc added 1.7% to $3,606.50, lead rose 1.6% to $2,008.50 and nickel advanced 2.3% to $22,175, but tin dipped 0.1% to $24,290.

Copper prices LME copper Copper exports Copper market

Comments

1000 characters

Copper hits near 2-month high on sliding stocks, energy crisis

Fifth successive loss: rupee depreciation continues against US dollar

As part of BISP: PM Shehbaz announces Rs25,000 for each rain-affected household in Sukkur

'Repercussions of $4bn': flash floods create havoc as Pakistan's economy remains under stress

Brent anchored above $100 a barrel, heading for weekly gain

FY22: PSO’s profit skyrockets to Rs95.7bn, up 223% driven by strong sales

'Ball in Iran's court' on nuclear deal: Macron

PTA says efforts being made to resolve phone service disruption in flood-hit Balochistan

Pakistan lodges protest on extra-judicial killing of Pakistani prisoner in IIOJK

PM forms committee to address woes of electricity consumers

PM Shehbaz sensitizes ambassadors, high commissioners about rain, flood situation

Read more stories