PTA says efforts being made to resolve phone service disruption in flood-hit Balochistan

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said on Friday that efforts are being made to resolve voice and data services disruption in several areas of flood-hit Balochistan.

In a tweet today, Pakistan's telecom regulator said that voice and data services have been impacted in Quetta, Ziarat, Khuzdar, Loralai, Pashin, Chaman, Panjgor, Zhob, Qila Saifullah and Qila Abdullah due to torrential rains and flash flood.

"PTA is monitoring the situation and further updates will be shared," it said.

On Thursday, heavy rainfall caused internet and mobile network outage in Balochistan, where at least 230 people have so far died. As per Met Office, Balochistan is witnessing the heaviest rainfall since 1961.

Gas supply to Balochistan areas suspended as pipeline washed away

Supply of gas to various parts of Balochistan was also suspended as flooding in Bolan River washed away a 12-inch gas pipeline in Bolan district on Thursday.

“Incessant rains and hilly torrents have swept away alternative gas pipeline of 12-inch causing gas supply suspension to the areas including Quetta, Pishin, Mastung, and Kalat,” Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) spokesman Salman Siddiqui said.

Floods had damaged a 24-inch pipeline passing under the riverbed near Bibi Nani on 19 August, following which SSGC restored gas supply to the affected districts from an alternative pipeline of 12 inches.

Many villages witnessed flash flooding while crops and farm fields endured damage owing to the inundation of water.

Moreover, a railway bridge which connects Quetta to other parts of Pakistan also collapsed while flight operations were also suspended.

Several people are stranded due to floods after the heavy rains, with rescue efforts underway to take people to safe places.

Meanwhile, the government has declared a ‘national emergency’ in light of the rain-induced floods in the country. As per National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), due to the rains, 937 people, including 343 children, have been killed while at least 30 million have been left without shelter.

Relentless rains: Pakistan seeks aid of foreign countries

The government also urged the international community to come forward to help, with the international organisations and financial institutions announcing assistance of more than 500 million dollars for the flood victims.