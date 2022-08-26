US oil to fall to $90.13

SINGAPORE: US oil is expected to fall to $90.13 per barrel, as a wave c from $85.73 may have completed.

This is the presumed third wave of an irregular flat from the Aug. 5 low of $87.01. It failed twice overcome a barrier at $95.67.

The failures, along with the deep fall on Thursday, have eliminated the chance of this wave to extend towards $97.26.

Even if this wave unexpectedly extends at a later stage, the extension may not occur until oil falls to $87.04.

A break above $93.77 may lead to a gain into $95.06-$95.67 range.

Oil prices sink $2/bbl on possible Iran oil exports, rising interest rates

On the daily chart, a bearish engulfing pattern around a resistance at $94.98 confirms not only a failure of the contract to break this resistance, but also a reversal of the short-lived uptrend from $85.73.

It is almost certain that oil would test the support at $91.22, a break below which could open the way towards $86.11.