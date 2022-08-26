AGL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
ANL 10.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.34%)
BOP 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
EFERT 81.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.41%)
EPCL 62.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.39%)
FCCL 14.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
FFL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.87%)
FLYNG 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
GGGL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
GGL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
GTECH 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.96%)
LOTCHEM 29.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.37%)
MLCF 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
OGDC 83.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.3%)
PAEL 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.97%)
PIBTL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
PRL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.7%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
TELE 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
TPL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
TPLP 19.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
TRG 95.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.57%)
UNITY 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.99%)
WAVES 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,298 Decreased By -21.3 (-0.49%)
BR30 15,714 Decreased By -29.3 (-0.19%)
KSE100 42,831 Decreased By -201.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 16,230 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.64%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil to fall to $90.13

Reuters Published 26 Aug, 2022 10:09am

SINGAPORE: US oil is expected to fall to $90.13 per barrel, as a wave c from $85.73 may have completed.

This is the presumed third wave of an irregular flat from the Aug. 5 low of $87.01. It failed twice overcome a barrier at $95.67.

The failures, along with the deep fall on Thursday, have eliminated the chance of this wave to extend towards $97.26.

Even if this wave unexpectedly extends at a later stage, the extension may not occur until oil falls to $87.04.

A break above $93.77 may lead to a gain into $95.06-$95.67 range.

Oil prices sink $2/bbl on possible Iran oil exports, rising interest rates

On the daily chart, a bearish engulfing pattern around a resistance at $94.98 confirms not only a failure of the contract to break this resistance, but also a reversal of the short-lived uptrend from $85.73.

It is almost certain that oil would test the support at $91.22, a break below which could open the way towards $86.11.

US oil

Comments

1000 characters

US oil to fall to $90.13

Intra-day update: rupee hovers around 220-221 level against US dollar

The kingdom too will invest in Pakistan: $1bn

Oil prices edge up on signs of improving demand

PM Shehbaz sensitizes ambassadors, high commissioners about rain, flood situation

Economic boost, FDI tied to political stability

Import of spare parts, machinery: IPPs demand withdrawal of curbs

‘Fairness’ of payments: CPPA-G, Hubco lock horns

International institutions announce $500m assistance

New SBP governor to take charge in a few days, PAC told

Flood victims: Commanders resolve to help mitigate sufferings

Read more stories