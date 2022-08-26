AGL 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
AVN 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
BOP 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
CNERGY 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
EFERT 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.8%)
EPCL 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.92%)
FCCL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.3%)
FFL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.15%)
FLYNG 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
GGGL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
GGL 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.18%)
LOTCHEM 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
MLCF 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
OGDC 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
PAEL 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.75%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.56%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.64%)
TELE 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
TPL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.47%)
TPLP 19.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.81%)
TREET 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.69%)
TRG 95.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.59%)
UNITY 22.47 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.08%)
WAVES 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,338 Increased By 18 (0.42%)
BR30 15,788 Increased By 45.1 (0.29%)
KSE100 43,187 Increased By 154.4 (0.36%)
KSE30 16,388 Increased By 52.7 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices edge up on signs of improving demand

Reuters Published 26 Aug, 2022 09:44am

MELBOURNE: Oil prices rose in early trade on Friday on signs of improving fuel demand, though gains were capped as the market awaited clues from the US Federal Reserve chairman on the outlook for rate hikes in a speech later in the day.

Brent crude futures climbed 46 cents, or 0.5%, to $99.80 a barrel at 0051 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also rose 48 cents, or 0.5%, to $93.00 a barrel.

Both slumped about $2 on Thursday. Despite uncertainty over the pace of rate hikes in the United States to tackle soaring inflation, worries about oil demand destruction eased this week, putting both benchmark oil contracts on track for gains of around 3% for the week.

ANZ Research analysts said comments from some US central bank officials ahead of Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday had cast a cloud over the economic backdrop.

“Nevertheless, signs of strong demand are emerging,” ANZ Research analysts said in a note, pointing to data on encouraging traffic growth.

“The most recent Congestion Index data from TomTom shows Asia Pacific, European and North American traffic levels all posting strong weekly growth in the week to August 24.” Congestion levels in China also rebounded, ANZ said, pointing to Baidu data.

US oil may rise into 95.67-$96.84 range

Along with caution in the market ahead of Powell’s speech, the prospect of Iranian crude returning to global markets also kept a lid on price gains.

Tehran is reviewing Washington’s response to a European Union-drafted final offer to revive a nuclear deal, with the EU expecting a response soon, though it is unclear how quickly Iranian oil exports would resume even if a deal is reached.

If sanctions are lifted against Iran, it would need around a year and a half to reach its full capacity of 4 million barrels per day, up 1.4 million bpd from its current output.

However, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) would consider curbing output to offset any increase from Iran, OPEC sources said this week, after Saudi Arabia flagged the possibility of introducing cuts.

Oil prices Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices edge up on signs of improving demand

The kingdom too will invest in Pakistan: $1bn

Economic boost, FDI tied to political stability

Import of spare parts, machinery: IPPs demand withdrawal of curbs

‘Fairness’ of payments: CPPA-G, Hubco lock horns

200 or less units: KE to facilitate consumers thru revised bills from today

Over 30m people affected by floods: govt

Flood victims: Commanders resolve to help mitigate sufferings

International institutions announce $500m assistance

New SBP governor to take charge in a few days, PAC told

MoFA fine-tuning prospective deals with UAE ahead of PM’s visit

Read more stories