Aug 26, 2022
Draft Grid Code also shared: NTDC submits SO licence application to Nepra

Recorder Report Published 26 Aug, 2022 05:56am

ISLAMABAD: The National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) on Thursday submitted the long-awaited System Operator (SO) licence application along with the draft Grid Code.

The application was submitted by Deputy Managing Director NTDC, Muhammad Ayub during a meeting with Nepra Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi who appreciated the untiring efforts of the NTDC team in preparation of the Grid Code and remarked that this was a fulfillment of the vision laid down by the Wapda Restructuring Plan 1992. The submission marks a major milestone in the Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Market (CTBCM) institutional reforms undertaken, envisioned as a critical action item under the CTBCM implementation roadmap approved by the Authority in November 2020. The system operator will be responsible for operations, centralized scheduling and despatch of power plants connected to the National Grid.

