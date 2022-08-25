AGL 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
AVN 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.61%)
BOP 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
EFERT 81.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.78%)
EPCL 63.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.33%)
FCCL 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
FFL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
GGGL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
GGL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.17%)
GTECH 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.74%)
LOTCHEM 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.69%)
MLCF 27.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.73%)
OGDC 84.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.34%)
PAEL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
TELE 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
TPL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
TPLP 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1%)
TREET 25.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.37%)
TRG 96.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.36%)
UNITY 21.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.04%)
WAVES 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
BR100 4,312 Decreased By -41 (-0.94%)
BR30 15,709 Decreased By -124.4 (-0.79%)
KSE100 42,979 Decreased By -359.3 (-0.83%)
KSE30 16,317 Decreased By -209.9 (-1.27%)
ECB’s Lagarde: climate change has clear impact on inflation

Reuters Published 25 Aug, 2022 11:53am

BERLIN: The European Central Bank needs to take climate change into account when making decisions as it has a clear impact, especially on inflation, the chief of the European Central Bank said in an interview published on Thursday.

“If more and more climate disasters, droughts and famines occur throughout the world, there will be repercussions on prices, on insurance premiums and on the financial sector,” said Christine Lagarde in an interview with Madame Figaro.

“We need to take that into account.”

ECB’s Rehn sees several benefits to possible digital euro

She also said that she could imagine that different environmental, social and governance standards will be harmonised and tightened rather quickly.

