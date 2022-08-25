Court approves interim bail of PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Wednesday, approved interim bail of some Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in a case for defying Section 144 in the federal capital on August 20.

Additional Sessions Court Judge Faizan Haider Gilani granted interim bail, against surety bonds of Rs20,000, to the PTI leaders after they filed an application before it earlier in the day seeking interim bail in a case for violating section 144 in the city.

The PTI leaders who were granted bail by the court included Saifullah Niazi, Ali Awan, Raja Khurram, Faisal Javed, Sadaqat Abbasi, and Shahzad Waseem.

The members of the former ruling party had filed bail applications earlier today after a case was registered against them and 19 other PTI leaders in the Aabpara police station on August 23.

The party leaders had participated in a rally held to protest PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s arrest.

According to the PTI leaders’ lawyers, the case against them was “baseless”, adding that the rally was peaceful and the cases were an “attempt to suppress” the leaders.

