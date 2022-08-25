PARTLY FACETIOUS: Umar likely to limit his engagement with Gill

“If I were Gill the Fish I would sue them.”

“For torture?”

“From a room in the parliament lodges to a jail is torture in itself but no the beatings were not what I was referring to.”

“Not letting him sleep at night – remember in Iraq the Americans wouldn’t let their prisoners sleep at night or in Guantanamo Bay, that’s torture…”

“What about letting water drip, that’s apparently very disorienting, and can make someone go mad.”

“Ha ha ha…”

“OK, so there needs to be an evaluation on that point but you know I maybe a Khanzadeh but defending the bad mouthed Gill the Fish, I mean bad mouthing and bullying even those who support The Khan…”

“Stop, that’s not fair – The Fish followed the pattern – subservient to those who were critical to his well-being, and that would mean The Khan and I am not sure if it extended to the Rest of the Pack…”

“Not even Asad Umar?”

“I would reckon Umar would limit his engagement with The Fish.”

“Oh I know why you think The Fish should sue them, because they raided his room in the parliament lodges and had the gall to plant a pistol and satellite phone, or so The Fish claimed.”

“I would assume that would resolve itself, I mean forensics would reveal the truth but not that’s not why I reckon he should sue them.”

“Because they want to get to The Khan?”

“I think The Khan knows full well who was angered by The Fish’s statement. But as a supporter I would urge The Khan to abandon his mantra that he will not leave those occupying positions in the judiciary, the bureaucracy, the police, the Chief Election Commissioner and the corrupt…”

“I agree too many fronts, but you know that’s why I support him!”

“But you do realize that so far none of the charges The Khan levelled against anyone have stuck and the only one who was behind bars when he came to power was released by him…”

“Ah yes Nawaz Sharif; but going back to The Fish he should sue the police for shaving off his beard but leaving the moustache, that was a cruel joke on him and…”

“Maybe it was an attempt to make him look criminal, I mean there are many a moustache that brings a Gullu Butt to mind and…”

“Oh I thought it made him look like Charlie Chaplin.”

“There you go, that is compromising his case in the courtroom and the media and the…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

