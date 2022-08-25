AGL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.9%)
Punjab govt enhances aid package for flood-hit people

Recorder Report Published 25 Aug, 2022 06:09am

LAHORE: On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Ch Parvez Elahi, a 24-member disaster management ministerial committee has been constituted with Provincial Minister Raja Basharat and the chief secretary as its chairman and vice chairman, respectively.

Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari, Minister for C&W Ali Afzal Sahi, Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jehanian Gardezi, Revenue Minister Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmad Khan, IG police, SMBR, ACS (Home), secretaries of finance, C&W, P&D, irrigation, agriculture, information, specialized healthcare and medical education, primary and secondary healthcare, livestock, local government and housing departments, DG PDMA, Director Civil Defence, DG Rescue 1122 and representative of 4-corp headquarters engineering would be the members of this committee.

The committee would devise plans to deal with untoward situations along with steps for rescue and rehabilitation activities. It would also take a review of relevant rules and issues to provide assistance and relief to the calamity-stricken people.

Moreover, Punjab government has decided to increase the aid package for the rains and flood affected people in the province.

This was decided in a meeting of Ministerial Disaster Management Committee held under the chairmanship of Punjab Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Raja Muhammad Basharat in Lahore on Wednesday.

During the meeting, it was decided that one million rupees will be given to the family of the deceased person and three hundred thousand rupees to be given to the severely injured. It was decided to give fifteen thousand rupees per acre up to 12.5 acres in case of loss of crops.

Punjab government will also provide four hundred thousand rupees in case of complete destruction of a house.

