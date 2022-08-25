KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 109,770 tonnes of cargo comprising 79,738 tonnes of import cargo and 30,032 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargos of 79,738 tonnes comprised of 35,902 tonnes of containerized cargo; 12,558 tonnes of bilk cargo; 3,057 tonnes of Rock Phosphate; 958 tonnes of soy bean seeds; 4896 tonnes of wheat and 16,926 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 30,032 tonnes comprised of 23,270 tonnes of containerized cargo; 53 tonnes of bulk cargo; 4,659 tonnes of cement and 2,050 tonnes of oil & liquid cargo.

There were four vessels namely Hanrika, Ital Usodimare, Tarlan, and Korea Chemi carrying containers and tankers currently at the berths.

There were four ships namely Thorswind, Northern Dedication, Henrika and Sunrise sailed out to sea during the reported period.

Two ships namely Al Shaffiah AND Korea Chemi are expected to sail on 24-8-22.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 171,327 tonnes comprising of 125,478 tonnes of import cargo and 45,849 tonnes of export cargo including 5,198 loaded and empty containers (1,795 TEUs imports and 1,746 export), was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargo of 125,478 tonnes includes 42,517 tonnes of containerized cargo; 46,904 tonnes of gas oil; 15,307 tonnes of palm oil; 12,355 tonnes of coal; 5,834 tonnes of canola and 2,561 tonnes of chemicals.

The total export cargo of 45,849 tonnes includes 45,849 tonnes of containerized cargo.

There are 12 ships currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths; out of them three ships, Rui FU An, Rio Napo and Enugu and other ship Greenwich Park carrying coal, gas, oil, LNG and chemicals are expected to take berths at PIBT, FOTCO, PGPCL and EVTL respectively on 24h August 2022.

