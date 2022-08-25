AGL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.9%)
Cotton market remains steady

Recorder Report Published 25 Aug, 2022 07:26am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained steady and the trading volume was satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 19,500 to Rs 21,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 21,500 to Rs 23,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 Kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 13,000 per 40 Kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 19,000 per maund.

200 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 20,750 per maund, 200 bales of Tando Adam, 200 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 800 bales of Marrot, 400 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 22,500 to Rs 23,000 per maund,800 bales of Mian Channu were sold at RS 22,000 to Rs 22,500 per maund, 2200 bales of Haroonabad 600 bales of Dharan Wala were sold at Rs 22,500 to Rs 23,000 per maund, 600 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 21,800 to Rs 22,500 per maund, 1200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 21,800 to Rs 22,500 per maund, 600 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 21,600 per maund, 800 bales of Gojra were sold at Rs 21,500 to Rs 22,000 per maund, 200 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund, 400 bales of Faqeerwali were sold at Rs 22,500 per maund, 200 bales of Murreed wala were sold at Rs 22,800 per maund and 400 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 23,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 22,000 per maund. The Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 300 per Kg.

