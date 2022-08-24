AGL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
Aug 24, 2022
Business & Finance

Kenya Airways first-half pretax loss falls 15% from last year

Reuters Published 24 Aug, 2022 11:49am

Kenya Airways made a pretax loss of 9.861 billion shillings ($82.35 million) in the first half of the year, a 15% improvement from last year’s 11.542 billion shilling loss, it said on Wednesday.

Revenue rose 76% in the first half of 2022 compared to the first half of 2021, but operating costs increased 53% over the same period.

Kenya Airways executives told a briefing that fuel prices were a major cost driver in the first half of 2022.

Australia’s Qantas apologises to customers for operational problems

The latest period’s pretax loss would have been 3.328 billion shillings with last year’s fuel prices, they said.

