NTDC approves increase in salaries

LAHORE: The Board of Directors (BoD) of National Transmission & Distribution Company (NTDC) has approved increase in the staff salaries in line with notification of the federal government regarding revision of basic pay scales and allowances/pension etc.

The BoD meeting was held on Monday at the Wapda House to approve increase in salary and pensions of employees. The 15 percent increase has been made on the basic salary drawn by employees in 2017.

Ten percent adhoc allowances given to the employees during 2016.2017.2018, 2019 and 2021 will now be merged to the basic salaries of the employees which will form new pay scales 2022.

