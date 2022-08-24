Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
International 30.6.2022 60% (F) 2,155.668 16.35 30.09.2022 21.09.2022
Industries Limited Year Ended 11.00.A.M. To
(Unconsolidated) AGM 30.09.2022
Nishat Power 30.6.2022 25% (F) 3,322.606 9.384 18.10.2022 11.10.2022
Limited Year Ended 12.00.P.M. To
AGM 18.10.2022
Hascol Petroleum 31.12.2021 Nil (7,592.131) (7.60) 13.09.2022 07.09.2022
Limited Year Ended 12.00. Noon. To
(Consolidated) AGM 13.09.2022
