KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== International 30.6.2022 60% (F) 2,155.668 16.35 30.09.2022 21.09.2022 Industries Limited Year Ended 11.00.A.M. To (Unconsolidated) AGM 30.09.2022 Nishat Power 30.6.2022 25% (F) 3,322.606 9.384 18.10.2022 11.10.2022 Limited Year Ended 12.00.P.M. To AGM 18.10.2022 Hascol Petroleum 31.12.2021 Nil (7,592.131) (7.60) 13.09.2022 07.09.2022 Limited Year Ended 12.00. Noon. To (Consolidated) AGM 13.09.2022 ==========================================================================================================

