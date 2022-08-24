AGL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.22%)
ANL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
AVN 84.80 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.66%)
BOP 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
EFERT 81.70 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.77%)
EPCL 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.23%)
FCCL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
FLYNG 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.71%)
GGGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
GGL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.79%)
LOTCHEM 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.66%)
MLCF 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.18%)
OGDC 84.40 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.64%)
PAEL 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
TELE 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.53%)
TPL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
TPLP 19.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.58%)
TREET 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.13%)
TRG 97.32 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.17%)
UNITY 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
WAVES 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,349 Increased By 83.7 (1.96%)
BR30 15,894 Increased By 202.6 (1.29%)
KSE100 43,367 Increased By 540.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 16,491 Increased By 258.6 (1.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 24 Aug, 2022 05:08am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Aug 23, 2022
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        22-Aug-22      19-Aug-22      18-Aug-22      17-Aug-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.111989       0.112141       0.111778       0.111965
Euro                             0.765655       0.768017       0.772847       0.771233
Japanese yen                      0.00558      0.0056053        0.00563      0.0056495
U.K. pound                       0.903688       0.904792       0.915298       0.918286
U.S. dollar                      0.765578       0.763892       0.759331       0.758789
Algerian dinar                   0.005427      0.0054114       0.005372      0.0053445
Australian dollar                0.527636       0.528155       0.525989       0.532973
Botswana pula                    0.059868      0.0599655       0.060063      0.0605514
Brazilian real                   0.148072        0.14703       0.146682       0.146544
Brunei dollar                    0.549708       0.550791       0.548808       0.550046
Canadian dollar                  0.587325       0.588016       0.587354       0.587662
Chilean peso                      0.00081      0.0008319       0.000848      0.0008601
Czech koruna                     0.031059      0.0311856       0.031403      0.0313977
Danish krone                     0.102951       0.103265       0.103893       0.103692
Indian rupee                     0.009585      0.0095783       0.009531      0.0095525
Israeli New Shekel               0.233266       0.234611       0.234145       0.232829
Korean won                       0.000577      0.0005799        0.00058      0.0005794
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.49049                        2.4742        2.47364
Malaysian ringgit                0.170812       0.170595       0.169797       0.169923
Mauritian rupee                  0.016802      0.0167439       0.016762      0.0168143
Mexican peso                     0.037976      0.0378245       0.037809      0.0378662
New Zealand dollar               0.473433       0.476019       0.476328       0.481983
Norwegian krone                  0.078353      0.0780366       0.078635      0.0783549
Omani rial                         1.9911                       1.97485        1.97344
Peruvian sol                     0.198414       0.197845       0.197704
Philippine peso                  0.013676      0.0136761       0.013602       0.013558
Polish zloty                     0.161422        0.16232       0.163409       0.164529
Qatari riyal                     0.210324                      0.208607       0.208459
Russian ruble                    0.012815      0.0129184       0.012665      0.0124893
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.204154                      0.202488       0.202344
Singapore dollar                 0.549708       0.550791       0.548808       0.550046
South African rand               0.044841       0.044918       0.045478      0.0456228
Swedish krona                    0.072054      0.0725919        0.07278      0.0731631
Swiss franc                      0.798558       0.798549       0.796571       0.797299
Thai baht                        0.021303      0.0213832       0.021336      0.0214262
Trinidadian dollar               0.113106       0.113151       0.112654       0.112647
U.A.E. dirham                    0.208462                      0.206761       0.206614
Uruguayan peso                   0.018935      0.0188667       0.018744      0.0187945
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IMF 1 sdr to usd sdr rate SDR per Currency unit

Comments

1000 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Over 600 luxury items: Time-bound RDs and ACDs imposed/raised

17.1m power consumers exempted from fuel charge adjustment

Govt procured $185.61m external loans in July

Imported fertilizer: PM defers decision on dealers’ margins

Discos seek Rs3.7 per unit hike, Rs94.4bn more recoveries

100MW solar power project: Nepra approves 13pc RoE for Turkish co on PM’s intervention

‘Illegally imported’: FBR allowed to release CBU consignments on 100pc surcharge

Cases against IK: UN chief for ‘impartial legal process’

Contempt case: IK summoned by IHC

Violation of Section 144: Another case registered against IK, others

Read more stories