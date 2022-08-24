WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Aug 23, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 22-Aug-22 19-Aug-22 18-Aug-22 17-Aug-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.111989 0.112141 0.111778 0.111965
Euro 0.765655 0.768017 0.772847 0.771233
Japanese yen 0.00558 0.0056053 0.00563 0.0056495
U.K. pound 0.903688 0.904792 0.915298 0.918286
U.S. dollar 0.765578 0.763892 0.759331 0.758789
Algerian dinar 0.005427 0.0054114 0.005372 0.0053445
Australian dollar 0.527636 0.528155 0.525989 0.532973
Botswana pula 0.059868 0.0599655 0.060063 0.0605514
Brazilian real 0.148072 0.14703 0.146682 0.146544
Brunei dollar 0.549708 0.550791 0.548808 0.550046
Canadian dollar 0.587325 0.588016 0.587354 0.587662
Chilean peso 0.00081 0.0008319 0.000848 0.0008601
Czech koruna 0.031059 0.0311856 0.031403 0.0313977
Danish krone 0.102951 0.103265 0.103893 0.103692
Indian rupee 0.009585 0.0095783 0.009531 0.0095525
Israeli New Shekel 0.233266 0.234611 0.234145 0.232829
Korean won 0.000577 0.0005799 0.00058 0.0005794
Kuwaiti dinar 2.49049 2.4742 2.47364
Malaysian ringgit 0.170812 0.170595 0.169797 0.169923
Mauritian rupee 0.016802 0.0167439 0.016762 0.0168143
Mexican peso 0.037976 0.0378245 0.037809 0.0378662
New Zealand dollar 0.473433 0.476019 0.476328 0.481983
Norwegian krone 0.078353 0.0780366 0.078635 0.0783549
Omani rial 1.9911 1.97485 1.97344
Peruvian sol 0.198414 0.197845 0.197704
Philippine peso 0.013676 0.0136761 0.013602 0.013558
Polish zloty 0.161422 0.16232 0.163409 0.164529
Qatari riyal 0.210324 0.208607 0.208459
Russian ruble 0.012815 0.0129184 0.012665 0.0124893
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.204154 0.202488 0.202344
Singapore dollar 0.549708 0.550791 0.548808 0.550046
South African rand 0.044841 0.044918 0.045478 0.0456228
Swedish krona 0.072054 0.0725919 0.07278 0.0731631
Swiss franc 0.798558 0.798549 0.796571 0.797299
Thai baht 0.021303 0.0213832 0.021336 0.0214262
Trinidadian dollar 0.113106 0.113151 0.112654 0.112647
U.A.E. dirham 0.208462 0.206761 0.206614
Uruguayan peso 0.018935 0.0188667 0.018744 0.0187945
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
