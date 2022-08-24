WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Aug 23, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 22-Aug-22 19-Aug-22 18-Aug-22 17-Aug-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.111989 0.112141 0.111778 0.111965 Euro 0.765655 0.768017 0.772847 0.771233 Japanese yen 0.00558 0.0056053 0.00563 0.0056495 U.K. pound 0.903688 0.904792 0.915298 0.918286 U.S. dollar 0.765578 0.763892 0.759331 0.758789 Algerian dinar 0.005427 0.0054114 0.005372 0.0053445 Australian dollar 0.527636 0.528155 0.525989 0.532973 Botswana pula 0.059868 0.0599655 0.060063 0.0605514 Brazilian real 0.148072 0.14703 0.146682 0.146544 Brunei dollar 0.549708 0.550791 0.548808 0.550046 Canadian dollar 0.587325 0.588016 0.587354 0.587662 Chilean peso 0.00081 0.0008319 0.000848 0.0008601 Czech koruna 0.031059 0.0311856 0.031403 0.0313977 Danish krone 0.102951 0.103265 0.103893 0.103692 Indian rupee 0.009585 0.0095783 0.009531 0.0095525 Israeli New Shekel 0.233266 0.234611 0.234145 0.232829 Korean won 0.000577 0.0005799 0.00058 0.0005794 Kuwaiti dinar 2.49049 2.4742 2.47364 Malaysian ringgit 0.170812 0.170595 0.169797 0.169923 Mauritian rupee 0.016802 0.0167439 0.016762 0.0168143 Mexican peso 0.037976 0.0378245 0.037809 0.0378662 New Zealand dollar 0.473433 0.476019 0.476328 0.481983 Norwegian krone 0.078353 0.0780366 0.078635 0.0783549 Omani rial 1.9911 1.97485 1.97344 Peruvian sol 0.198414 0.197845 0.197704 Philippine peso 0.013676 0.0136761 0.013602 0.013558 Polish zloty 0.161422 0.16232 0.163409 0.164529 Qatari riyal 0.210324 0.208607 0.208459 Russian ruble 0.012815 0.0129184 0.012665 0.0124893 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.204154 0.202488 0.202344 Singapore dollar 0.549708 0.550791 0.548808 0.550046 South African rand 0.044841 0.044918 0.045478 0.0456228 Swedish krona 0.072054 0.0725919 0.07278 0.0731631 Swiss franc 0.798558 0.798549 0.796571 0.797299 Thai baht 0.021303 0.0213832 0.021336 0.0214262 Trinidadian dollar 0.113106 0.113151 0.112654 0.112647 U.A.E. dirham 0.208462 0.206761 0.206614 Uruguayan peso 0.018935 0.0188667 0.018744 0.0187945 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

