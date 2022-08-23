Police lodges another case against Shahbaz Gill for possessing illegal weapon

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Tuesday lodged another case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shahbaz Gill for possessing an illegal weapon, Aaj News reported.

The case was registered in the Secretariat Police Station, Islamabad, after Shahbaz Gill failed to produce the license for the weapon that was recovered during a police raid on his room in the Parliament Lodges in the wee hours of Monday.

Gill, however, disowned the recovered pistol, saying it was under the possession of the security guard.

“Things are also altered in my room, this means someone was here,” he said.

He further said that all he had was an AK-47 rifle, for which he had a license.

Apart from weapons, a mobile phone, satellite phone, his wallet, CNIC, and USBs were also recovered from the room.

The raid was carried out hours after a district and sessions court granted police two-day physical remand of the accused. It also asked the LEA to produce him before the court on August 24.

Earlier on Tuesday, the police said that the cellular and satellite phones recovered from Gill's room will be sent for a forensic test.

“The process of verifying the ownership of the pistol is in progress. A case can be registered against the PTI leader for not providing a license for the same,” they added.

The PTI leader is currently facing a case for sedition and inciting the public against state institutions.