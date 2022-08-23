AGL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.62%)
Palm oil may retest resistance at 4,269 ringgit

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2022 11:31am

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may retest a resistance at 4,269 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain to 4,452 ringgit.

The stabilization of the price around 4,085 ringgit suggests a completed correction from the Aug. 12 high of 4,495 ringgit.

The bounce from 4,000 ringgit may consist of three waves.

The wave c is expected to travel into 4,269-4,452 ringgit range.

A break below 4,085 ringgit would signal the extension of the correction towards 3,717-3,857 ringgit range. On the daily chart, signals are a bit mixed, while palm oil is stuck in a neutral range of 4,070-4,331 ringgit.

Malaysian palm oil gains

Wave pattern suggests a downside bias, as the contract could be riding on a wave (5) which targets 3,522 ringgit.

This wave will be confirmed when the contract breaks 4,070 ringgit.

A break above 4,331 ringgit could indicate an extension of the uptrend towards 4,543 ringgit.

