AGL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.56%)
ANL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.55%)
AVN 84.93 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (2.82%)
BOP 6.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
EFERT 79.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.44%)
EPCL 65.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
FFL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.33%)
FLYNG 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.71%)
GGGL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.75%)
GGL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
GTECH 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.45%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.39%)
LOTCHEM 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.16%)
MLCF 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.45%)
OGDC 84.41 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.65%)
PAEL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.21%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.93%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
TELE 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.71%)
TPL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.26%)
TPLP 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.29%)
TREET 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.25%)
TRG 97.87 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.75%)
UNITY 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.4%)
WAVES 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.92%)
BR100 4,347 Increased By 80.7 (1.89%)
BR30 15,908 Increased By 217.1 (1.38%)
KSE100 43,349 Increased By 522.3 (1.22%)
KSE30 16,453 Increased By 221.1 (1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Kambosos and Haney lock in ‘do or die’ October rematch

AFP Published August 23, 2022 Updated August 23, 2022 10:08am

MELBOURNE: Australian boxer George Kambosos Jr will get a chance for revenge against undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney on October 16, promoters announced Tuesday, just months after a 12-round defeat.

The 23-year-old American won via unanimous decision in June, and the pair are set to lock horns in Melbourne again after Kambosos exercised his rematch clause.

“It’s going to be a good show, and October 16 is where I do my talking,” Kambosos, 29, said in a press conference on Tuesday.

“That’s my whole career, where I’ve been the underdog. It’s nothing new for me.”

Haney added he was keen to show how much he had improved since the last bout.

“I know George is going to come to fight, he’s going to give his all, even more than he did the first time,” he said.

“It’ll make me showcase my skills even more.”

PCB confirms details of England’s Test tour

While June’s fight took place in front of a 41,000 strong crowd at Marvel Stadium, the rematch will be at the significantly smaller Rod Laver Arena.

Kambosos flagged that if he does not win, it could signal the end of his career.

“I’m 29, this is do or die for me now,” he said.

“You will not see me – if I don’t overcome this fight – back in Australia fighting domestic guys. That’s not me.”

MELBOURNE Rod Laver Arena Devin Haney George Kambosos Jr

Comments

1000 characters

Kambosos and Haney lock in ‘do or die’ October rematch

Loan resumption: IMF board to take up heavy agenda on 29th

Export-oriented sectors: Govt backs out of subsidised power decision

Inflated power bills: PM seeks report

Policy rate kept unchanged at 15pc: MPC sees headline inflation surging to its peak in Q1

IK, Punjab CM take stock of situation

Police raid Gill’s room in Parliament Lodges

Woman judge: IK faces contempt proceedings

700MW hydropower project: LoS given fourth extension

Govt not happy with Nepra’s decision on wheeling charges

Parliamentary panel observes: NHA awards mega road projects to ‘selected’ companies

Read more stories