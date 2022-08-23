AGL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.63%)
Business & Finance

Aptma elections a clean sweep for Gohar Ejaz Group

Recorder Report Published 23 Aug, 2022 05:56am

LAHORE: Dr Gohar Ejaz Group has swept All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) Annual Elections of 2022-23 for the 14th consecutive year.

In a press conference at Aptma House, Lahore addressed by Dr Gohar Ejaz, Patorn- in-Chief Aptma, Raza Baqir, Secretary General while announcing the election results declared that Rehman Naseem, Zahid Rasheed Khawja, Syed Ali Ahsan, S M Tanveer, Hamid Zaman, Shaiq Jawed, Muhammad Anees Khawaja, Asad Shafi, Amanullah Kassim, Imran Maqbool, Muhammad Junaid, Naveed Ahmed, Zahid Mazhar and Zohair Dilawar Agha have been elected unopposed as members of the Central Executive Committee of Aptma.

Raza Baqir announcing results of the Zonal elections declared that Hamid Zaman elected as Chairman, Kamran Arshad as Senior Vice-Chairman, Kh Muhammad Anees, Vice Chairman, Asad Shafi, Treasurer and Haroon Shahzada Ellahi Shaikh, Omar Latif Chaudhry, Umair Abid, S M Nabeel, Muhammad Ali Ch, Ahsan Shahid Waraich, Shahroze Ahmad, Haroon Shahid and Sufyan Akhtar as members of Zonal Managing Committee.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Gohar Ejaz congratulated his group members for securing an unprecedented 14th consecutive victory in the annual elections of Aptma both at Center and Zonal levels.

He felicitated the newly-elected members of Central and Zonal Managing Committees and the office-bearers of Northern Zone on their election.

He hoped that the newly-elected leadership would work hard to strengthen the export potential of the textile industry.

Gohar said textile exports of the country were stagnant at $ 12-13 billion till 2018-19 owing to multiple issues especially energy tariff and non availability of energy for textile industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

