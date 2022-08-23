AGL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.63%)
KWCCIM signs agreements with Women Chambers of Punjab, Federal Area

Recorder Report Published 23 Aug, 2022 05:56am

KARACHI: Founder President of Karachi Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Malir (KWCCIM), Nazli Abid Nisar has signed agreements with Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The aim was to promote trade and industry, to organize trade exhibitions and provide equal business opportunities to women entrepreneurs.

According to details a delegation of women entrepreneurs headed by Nazli Abid Nisar made a goodwill visit to the Women Chambers of Punjab and Federal Area, FPCCI Capital Office Islamabad, Regional Office Lahore, Women Chambers - Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan and Bahawalpur and hold meetings with the officials, members of Women Chambers of Islamabad, Rawalpindi.

The purpose of the visit was to make efforts to solve the current poor economic conditions and the problems faced by business women. Leader of the Women’s Chamber Hina Mansab appreciated the efforts of Nazli Abid Nisar.

The delegation included SVP Karachi Women's Chamber Afzala Shaheen, Farzana Khan and others.

Nazli Abid Nisar while talking to the officials and members of various chambers, discussed important issues in the meetings with the chambers of Punjab and Federal Area.

In particular, it was agreed to cooperate closely in organising IT sessions, training programmes and exhibitions along with close links between all chambers and businesswomen.

“Women should get equal business opportunities in every sector. The skills of women working from home are amazing but they do not get their due so now is the time to provide equal business opportunities and benefits to all”, she said.

Nazli Abid urged women entrepreneurs to come forward in the fields of trade and industry. The business community is the fourth pillar of the country and the business community of Pakistan should work together to improve the current economic conditions of the country.

