Bangladesh strip head coach Domingo of T20 role days before Asia Cup

DHAKA: Bangladesh stripped head coach Russell Domingo of his role overseeing the Twenty20 side and told him to focus on Test and one-day international cricket, just days before the Asia Cup.

Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan said that former Indian cricketer Sridharan Sriram, named last week as the technical consultant, will look after the T20 side.

“Russell Domingo won’t be part of the T20 set-up. He will be with ODIs and Tests,” Nazmul told a press briefing in Dhaka.

“There’s no head coach” for the T20 side, he added.

“We have a batting coach, a spin coach, fast bowling coach and fielding coach. We also have the captain. We also have a technical consultant for T20s. He will give the game plan,” he said.

Domingo, a 47-year-old South African, was appointed Bangladesh’s head coach in August 2019, initially on a two-year contract. The BCB last year extended it until November 2023.

But Bangladesh have struggled in T20s under Domingo, failing to win a game in the Super 12 stage of the World Cup in the United Arab Emirates last year.

They have won just two of their last 15 T20s and suffered their maiden series loss to Zimbabwe earlier this month.

Domingo said the BCB’s decision to separate the roles was a “great” idea.

“It gives me nice focus on the Test match and 50-overs stuff,” he said.

“We have had some great results and bad results in T20s,” he said. “I don’t think it is a bad idea to make a fresh approach in T20s.

“It is not about me,” he added. “I am all for making the team better.”

Bangladesh leave on Tuesday for the Asia Cup in the UAE, where they will compete in Group B alongside Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

The tournament starts on Saturday.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan meanwhile said that he was more motivated than ever after being reappointed T20 skipper last week.

“I will try to help the team as much as possible with whatever experience I have,” Shakib told reporters.

“I believe we are a good side. If we can make the best use of our resources and we can do it once or twice, you will realise we have the ability.”

“Even if we lose a game, we should make sure to either drag the game into the final over or compete so that people can see we are improving.”

Bangladesh will play a tri-nation tournament in New Zealand involving the hosts and Pakistan in October before they travel to Australia for the T20 World Cup.