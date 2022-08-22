AGL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.63%)
Hasnain replaces Shaheen in Pakistan’s Asia Cup squad

AFP Published August 22, 2022 Updated August 22, 2022 02:28pm

KARACHI: Express pacer Mohammad Hasnain will replace injured Shaheen Shah Afridi in Pakistan’s squad for this week’s Asia Cup, the country’s cricket board said on Monday.

Pakistan suffered a major blow at the weekend when Shaheen was ruled out of the Twenty20 tournament in the UAE and the following T20 international home series against England with a knee injury.

The 22-year-old Hasnain will join the squad from Britain, where he has been playing in The Hundred tournament.

Asia Cup: Pakistan and India to clash in Dubai on August 28

He was banned from bowling internationally in January after his action was reported during a stint in Australia’s domestic Big Bash League, but was cleared to return in June after remodelling his action.

Hasnain was again embroiled in controversy last week when Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis appeared to question the legality of his action during a match in The Hundred.

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi out of Asia Cup, England T20Is

The Pakistan squad will reach the UAE later on Monday after winning the three-match one-day international series against the Netherlands.

Pakistan will take on arch-rivals India in their opening Asia Cup match in Dubai on Sunday.

