Bangladesh issues tender to buy 50,000 tonnes rice

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2022 11:52am

HAMBURG: Bangladesh’s state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of rice, traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is Sept. 6.

The tender seeks price offers for non-basmati parboiled rice in CIF liner out terms, including ship unloading costs, for shipment to the ports of Chattogram and Mongla.

Asia rice: Supply concerns lift Indian rates

The rice can come from worldwide origins and shipment is required 40 days after contract award.

Bangladesh Rice

