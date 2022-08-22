AGL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
Aug 22, 2022
Nine soldiers martyred as truck plunges into ravine

Reuters Published August 22, 2022

MUZAFFARABAD: At least nine soldiers were martyred and four injured when their truck plunged into a ravine in Azad Kashmir on Sunday morning, military and witnesses said.

The truck - part of a military convoy - was heading towards Mang Bajri in Bagh district of AJK when the occurred near Shujaabad, some 12 km before its destination, at about 4 a.m. on Sunday, military officials said.

“There were with 13 soldiers, including the driver, on board the truck and seven of them died on the spot while the rest were injured,” a military official said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to media.

The injured were evacuated to a hospital in Rawalakot, where two of them succumbed to their wounds, he said. Local police said the truck fell 500 feet (150 meters) down the ravine.

ISPR Pakistan Army soldiers martyred AJK incident Pakistan military official

