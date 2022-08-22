Govts have been depriving women of their rights: JI

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has said the ruling parties have kept deprived women from their rights despite claims.

Addressing JI women chapter meeting at Mansoorah, he said the worst wave of inflation badly affected millions of women who were lone earners of bread and butter for their families. Similarly, he added, the women felt unprotected due to deteriorating law and order situation in parts of country.

Sirajul Haq said the customs of wani and marriages with Quran were not ended in presence of feudal culture in different areas. Women must be given their share from inheritance instead of dowry, he emphasized, adding Islam guaranteed all rights to women and it was need of the hour that Quran and Sunnah based system introduced in Pakistan. “Women should raise voice for their rights,” he said, asking the women of the JI to spread the message of Islam among females in the society.

The JI chief said the state must ensure free education and health facilities for women. Thousands of women and their children died because of lack of health facilities in rural areas, he regretted. He said the government must build separate universities for women education at district or division levels.

He said there must be laws with their strict implementation to stop rape and harassment incidents and the culprits behind the incidents of rape should be hanged in public.

He demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan ensure registration of all eligible women voters in the country. He said the family system had been attacked in the country under a conspiracy. Pakistani women, he said, should compete western propaganda and culture with the power of arguments mentioned in Quran and Sunnah regarding women rights. He said media should play its role to protect the Islamic culture in the country.

He expressed regret over incidents of forced marriages and disappearances of women, saying there was no concept of forced marriage in Islam. He expressed concern over the silence of international community and Pakistani rulers over women rights abuses in Indian occupied Kashmir.

