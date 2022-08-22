AGL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
ANL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.85%)
AVN 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.48%)
BOP 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.48%)
CNERGY 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.19%)
EPCL 65.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
FCCL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
FFL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.12%)
FLYNG 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
GGGL 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.37%)
GGL 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.07%)
GTECH 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.92%)
LOTCHEM 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.28%)
MLCF 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.77%)
OGDC 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.34%)
PAEL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.72%)
PIBTL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 19.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
TELE 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.74%)
TPL 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
TPLP 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.92%)
TREET 26.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.86%)
TRG 97.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.5%)
UNITY 22.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.58%)
WAVES 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.87%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
BR100 4,283 Decreased By -51.7 (-1.19%)
BR30 15,771 Decreased By -210.5 (-1.32%)
KSE100 43,001 Decreased By -269.7 (-0.62%)
KSE30 16,286 Decreased By -112.9 (-0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govts have been depriving women of their rights: JI

Recorder Report Published 22 Aug, 2022 06:33am

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has said the ruling parties have kept deprived women from their rights despite claims.

Addressing JI women chapter meeting at Mansoorah, he said the worst wave of inflation badly affected millions of women who were lone earners of bread and butter for their families. Similarly, he added, the women felt unprotected due to deteriorating law and order situation in parts of country.

Sirajul Haq said the customs of wani and marriages with Quran were not ended in presence of feudal culture in different areas. Women must be given their share from inheritance instead of dowry, he emphasized, adding Islam guaranteed all rights to women and it was need of the hour that Quran and Sunnah based system introduced in Pakistan. “Women should raise voice for their rights,” he said, asking the women of the JI to spread the message of Islam among females in the society.

The JI chief said the state must ensure free education and health facilities for women. Thousands of women and their children died because of lack of health facilities in rural areas, he regretted. He said the government must build separate universities for women education at district or division levels.

He said there must be laws with their strict implementation to stop rape and harassment incidents and the culprits behind the incidents of rape should be hanged in public.

He demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan ensure registration of all eligible women voters in the country. He said the family system had been attacked in the country under a conspiracy. Pakistani women, he said, should compete western propaganda and culture with the power of arguments mentioned in Quran and Sunnah regarding women rights. He said media should play its role to protect the Islamic culture in the country.

He expressed regret over incidents of forced marriages and disappearances of women, saying there was no concept of forced marriage in Islam. He expressed concern over the silence of international community and Pakistani rulers over women rights abuses in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

government of pakistan JI Sirajul Haq women rights

Comments

1000 characters

Govts have been depriving women of their rights: JI

Framework agreement with Denmark: Cabinet sets aside PPRA concerns

Flood relief likely to find focus

PTI retains NA-245 seat thru its Maulvi’s victory

Imran booked for ‘terrorising’ police, woman judge

Nine soldiers martyred as truck plunges into ravine

HBL to represent country at SCO-IBA Council moot in Tashkent

Adoption of 5G services: Govt likely to allocate band of 700 MHz

IHC refers FBR ‘malpractice’ case to FTO

Superannuation: govt mulling retaining ‘good’ officers

Japan mulls long-range missile upgrades due to China threat

Read more stories