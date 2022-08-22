AGL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
ANL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.85%)
AVN 83.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.58%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
EFERT 79.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.17%)
EPCL 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.82%)
FCCL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.33%)
FFL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.12%)
FLYNG 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.84%)
GGGL 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.37%)
GGL 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.07%)
GTECH 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.92%)
LOTCHEM 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.28%)
MLCF 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.74%)
OGDC 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.34%)
PAEL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.07%)
PIBTL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 19.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.42%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
TELE 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
TPL 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
TPLP 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.16%)
TREET 26.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.86%)
TRG 97.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.55%)
UNITY 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.41%)
WAVES 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.87%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
BR100 4,283 Decreased By -51.5 (-1.19%)
BR30 15,765 Decreased By -215.5 (-1.35%)
KSE100 43,000 Decreased By -270.3 (-0.62%)
KSE30 16,286 Decreased By -112.8 (-0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

British dock workers latest to join summer of strikes

AFP Published 22 Aug, 2022 07:17am

LONDON: Workers at Britain’s biggest container port, Felixstowe, on Sunday began an eight-day strike over pay, in the latest industrial action as decades-high inflation intensifies the country’s cost-of-living crisis.

Nearly 2,000 unionised employees at the port in eastern England, including crane drivers, machine operators and stevedores, started their walkout Sunday morning in the first strike at Felixstowe since 1989.

It comes amid stoppages over pay and working conditions across various UK industries, with railway workers just the latest to strike on Thursday and Saturday this week.

Postal workers plan a four-day strike later this month, Telecoms giant BT will face its first stoppage in decades while Amazon warehouse staff, criminal lawyers and refuse collectors are among the others staging walkouts.

Pay hike demands are driven by inflation, which hit a 40-year-high above 10 percent last month, as soaring food and energy prices hurt millions.

The Bank of England has forecast it will top 13 percent this year, tipping the British economy into a deep and long recession.

The global impact of the war in Ukraine on energy and food prices, and, to a lesser extent, post-Brexit trade frictions are blamed for the UK’s spiralling cost of living.

The Unite union representing the striking Felixstowe staff said the stoppage will have a big impact at the port, which handles around four million containers a year from 2,000 ships.

The union wants pay rises for its members at or near inflation, arguing the docks are “enormously profitable”.

“They can give Felixstowe workers a decent pay raise,” said Unite general secretary Sharon Graham, who added that parent company, CK Hutchison Holding Ltd, handed out nearly 100 million ($121 million) to shareholders in 2020.

The Port of Felixstowe said in a statement that it was “disappointed” the walkout had gone ahead and called its offer of salary increases of on average 8 percent “fair”.

“The port provides secure and well-paid employment and there will be no winners from this unnecessary industrial action,” it added.

high inflation cost of living crisis industrial action British dock workers

Comments

1000 characters

British dock workers latest to join summer of strikes

Framework agreement with Denmark: Cabinet sets aside PPRA concerns

Flood relief likely to find focus

PTI retains NA-245 seat thru its Maulvi’s victory

Imran booked for ‘terrorising’ police, woman judge

Nine soldiers martyred as truck plunges into ravine

HBL to represent country at SCO-IBA Council moot in Tashkent

Adoption of 5G services: Govt likely to allocate band of 700 MHz

IHC refers FBR ‘malpractice’ case to FTO

Superannuation: govt mulling retaining ‘good’ officers

Japan mulls long-range missile upgrades due to China threat

Read more stories