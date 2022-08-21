AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
ANL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
AVN 84.96 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.81%)
BOP 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.93%)
CNERGY 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
EFERT 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 65.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.01%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
FFL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
FLYNG 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.19%)
GGGL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
GGL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
GTECH 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
KEL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2%)
LOTCHEM 30.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.87%)
MLCF 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
OGDC 84.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.42%)
PAEL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PRL 19.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
TELE 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TPL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
TPLP 20.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
TREET 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.07%)
TRG 97.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.31%)
UNITY 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
WAVES 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,335 Decreased By -26.4 (-0.61%)
BR30 15,981 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 43,271 Decreased By -210.9 (-0.48%)
KSE30 16,399 Decreased By -77 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Record two thirds of Germans unhappy with Chancellor Scholz - survey

Reuters Published August 21, 2022

BERLIN: Around two thirds of Germans are unhappy with the work of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his fractious coalition, which has faced crisis after crisis since taking office in December, according to a survey published on Sunday.

Only 25 % of Germans believe the Social Democrat is doing his job well, down from 46% in March, according to the poll by Insa for "Bild am Sonntag" weekly newspaper.

By contrast 62 % of Germans think Scholz - who was deputy chancellor under veteran conservative leader Angela Merkel in the previous ruling coalition - is doing his job badly, a record number, compared to just 39% in March.

Since taking power, Scholz has had to deal with the war in Ukraine, an energy crisis, soaring inflation and now drought - all pushing Europe's largest economy to the brink of a recession. Critics have accused him of not showing sufficient leadership.

Germany’s Scholz faces grilling over tax fraud scandal

Support for his Social Democratic Party (SPD) stood at just 19%, the Insa survey showed, well behind the opposition conservatives and junior coalition partners the Greens, and below the 25.7% the SPD took in the federal election last year.

Around 65% of Germans are unhappy with the work of Germany's three-way coalition government as a whole, compared with 43 % in March.

The poll comes after a particularly tough week for Scholz.

First, he got into hot water by failing to immediately contradict Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at a joint news conference in Berlin when he accused Israel of committing "50 Holocausts".

Then on Friday opposition lawmakers in Hamburg accused him of obfuscating the truth at a hearing into a major tax scam that took place during his tenure as mayor of the northern port city - charges he denies, instead protesting memory lapses.

Germany Olaf Scholz SPD Social Democrat Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

Record two thirds of Germans unhappy with Chancellor Scholz - survey

Imran Khan accuses govt of blocking YouTube during his speech

Rana Sanaullah rejects allegations of torture on Shahbaz Gill in police custody

Unofficial results: PTI's Mahmood Maulvi wins Karachi's NA-245 by-poll

Major Gulf markets dip on oil weakness, inflation worries

PM Shehbaz, Army Chief discuss relief operations in flood hit areas

Babar, Naseem star as Pakistan edge Dutch in ODI sweep

UAE, upgrading ties with Iran, says envoy to return to Tehran within days

Pakistan rejects recent spate of false terrorism-related Indian allegations

India says not planning to import wheat

Flash floods kill 20 in eastern Afghan province

Read more stories