Public transport: OGRA extends ban on LPG as fuel

Recorder Report Published 21 Aug, 2022 05:16am

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has extended the ban on the use of LPG as fuel in public transport and letters have been issued to all chief secretaries of the provinces. Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) as fuel in public transport is the reason behind blasts which continue unabated despite a ban imposed by the OGRA.

On December 26, 2013, the OGRA amended LPG Rules 2001 and banned installation of LPG cylinders in motorcycles, scooters, public service vehicles including three-wheelers, buses, coaches and wagons terming it illegal.

Ogra chief visits units making steel cylinders of LPG

The LPG is cheaper than petrol and CNG, and thus, more profitable for the transporters.

