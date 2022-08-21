PML-N candidate challenges nomination papers of Imran Khan

LAHORE: A PML-N candidate from NA-118 Nankana Sahib Dr Shezra Mansab in by-election has approached the appellate tribunal challenging the nomination papers of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The appellant pleaded that the returning officer illegally accepted the nomination papers of Khan.

She alleged that Khan did not disclose, in his nomination papers, the gifts he received from toshakhana. She said Khan also failed to disclose the details of the assets owned by him and his wife.

The appellant said the nomination papers filed by Imran Khan were not attested by an oath commissioner as required by the law. She said all these shortcomings were formally raised before the returning officer but he ignored the objections and accepted the nomination papers of Khan.

