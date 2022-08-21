CBOT corn higher

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade corn futures rose on uncertainty about the size of the US harvest on Friday ahead of an annual crop tour across the Midwest next week, brokers said.

Most-active December corn was up 7-1/2 cents, or 1.2%, at $6.23-1/4 a bushel at the close of trading. The contract fell 3% over the course of the week.

CBOT WHEAT UP

Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures finished higher on Friday as the market rebounded from a six-month low hit during the previous session, traders said.

The most-active December wheat contract rose 22 cents, or 2.9%, to $7.71 a bushel. The contract fell 6.3% for the week. On Thursday, the most-active contract hit its lowest price on a continuous chart since Feb. 3.

KC December hard red winter wheat was up 31-3/4 cents at $8.47 a bushel on Friday, while MGEX December spring wheat was up 22-1/4 cents to settle at $8.87.

Market participants adjusted positions while increased grain shipments from Ukraine continue to hang over the wheat markets, brokers said.