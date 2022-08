SINGAPORE: Spot cash premiums in Asia’s fuel oil market hovered sideways on Friday amid a calm trading day. The 180-cst high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) cash differential rose 97 cents to a premium of $5.97 per tonne over Singapore quotes, as market backwardation widened slightly from the previous day.

Meanwhile, the 380-cst HSFO cash differential fell $4.04 per tonne to a premium of $7.64 per tonne amid the presence of competitive offers, despite a lack of trade.