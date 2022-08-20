AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
Ongoing rainy weather: Eight die due to ‘faulty internal wiring’: KE

Press Release Published 20 Aug, 2022 03:41am

KARACHI: Noting an alarming number of electrocution incidents reported from across the city amid the ongoing rainy weather conditions, spokesperson KE confirmed that no company infrastructure was involved in any of the eight reported unfortunate incidents occurred between 15th to 18th August, and the majority were observed to be taking place inside premises under construction, factory sites, or inside homes. The company extended its deepest and sincerest condolences with the affected families while urging citizens to take care and follow safety precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones during and after the rains.

According to the KE spokesperson, “These unfortunate incidents only highlight the importance of ensuring that internal wiring for premises must follow safety and insulation guidelines to protect valuable life and property. Though KE has invested heavily in properly earthing and grounding our infrastructure to prevent untoward incidents, but the use of illegal kundas, unauthorized civil works, and encroachment are also phenomena which compromise these parameters and create a hazard for citizens at large. KE urges its citizens to follow safety guidelines within and beyond the rainy season to stay safe.

