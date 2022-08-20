FWCCI president attends meeting at Baku

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Women Chamber and Industry (FWCCI) has main focus to attract foreign direct investment, joint ventures, technology transfer, buy back arrangements for women-led businesses and Pakistan Embassy in Baku-Azerbaijan will help to assist women entrepreneurs from FWCCI in this context, said Mrs. Nighat Shahid, President FWCCI.

She was talking to media after attending a Reception meeting with HE Bilal Hayee, Pakistan Ambassador for Azerbaijan at Baku. She said that HE Bilal Hayee, Pakistan Ambassador for Azerbaijan was very receptive to welcome first ever women led delegation headed by her from FWCCI at Pakistan Embassy Baku. She said that he assured of every assistance from the Pakistan Embassy at Baku to explore export opportunities, attracting foreign direct investment, joint ventures and buy back arrangements for women led businesses from FWCCI. She said that HE Bilal Hayee, Pakistan Ambassador for Azerbaijan highlighted of the export opportunities available at Baku-Azerbaijan particularly for women entrepreneurs to take benefit of the higher potential available at Azerbaijan.

She said that she told the Ambassador that she was already working with different Central Asian Republics as Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and advanced economies as Italy, UK, Turkey, and neighboring countries as Afghanistan, Iran, Central Asian countries as Indonesia, Malaysia to attract foreign direct investment to Faisalabad women led businesses. She said that she told the Ambassador that we may have regular liaison with the potential investors and importers of Pakistani products as Textile, Pharmaceuticals, Furniture, Rice and other items in Baku-Azerbaijan advised by Pakistan Embassy in Baku.

She said that in the meeting she proposed for organizing Single Country Exhibition at Baku, Women delegation from Baku to visit FWCCI.

The delegation was headed by Mrs. Nighat Shahid, President FWCCI and comprised of Ms. Hina Babar Khan, Ms. Zarqa Tariq, Ms. Shazia Sharif, Ms. Aqsa Riaz, Ms. Rabia Tauqeer, Ms. Sehar Amtul and Mian Shahid A. Sheikh.

