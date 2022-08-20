AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
ANL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
AVN 84.96 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.81%)
BOP 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.93%)
CNERGY 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
EFERT 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 65.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.01%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
FFL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
FLYNG 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.19%)
GGGL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
GGL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
GTECH 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
KEL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2%)
LOTCHEM 30.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.87%)
MLCF 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
OGDC 84.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.42%)
PAEL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PRL 19.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
TELE 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TPL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
TPLP 20.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
TREET 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.07%)
TRG 97.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.31%)
UNITY 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
WAVES 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,335 Decreased By -26.4 (-0.61%)
BR30 15,981 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 43,271 Decreased By -210.9 (-0.48%)
KSE30 16,399 Decreased By -77 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

FWCCI president attends meeting at Baku

Press Release Published 20 Aug, 2022 03:41am

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Women Chamber and Industry (FWCCI) has main focus to attract foreign direct investment, joint ventures, technology transfer, buy back arrangements for women-led businesses and Pakistan Embassy in Baku-Azerbaijan will help to assist women entrepreneurs from FWCCI in this context, said Mrs. Nighat Shahid, President FWCCI.

She was talking to media after attending a Reception meeting with HE Bilal Hayee, Pakistan Ambassador for Azerbaijan at Baku. She said that HE Bilal Hayee, Pakistan Ambassador for Azerbaijan was very receptive to welcome first ever women led delegation headed by her from FWCCI at Pakistan Embassy Baku. She said that he assured of every assistance from the Pakistan Embassy at Baku to explore export opportunities, attracting foreign direct investment, joint ventures and buy back arrangements for women led businesses from FWCCI. She said that HE Bilal Hayee, Pakistan Ambassador for Azerbaijan highlighted of the export opportunities available at Baku-Azerbaijan particularly for women entrepreneurs to take benefit of the higher potential available at Azerbaijan.

She said that she told the Ambassador that she was already working with different Central Asian Republics as Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and advanced economies as Italy, UK, Turkey, and neighboring countries as Afghanistan, Iran, Central Asian countries as Indonesia, Malaysia to attract foreign direct investment to Faisalabad women led businesses. She said that she told the Ambassador that we may have regular liaison with the potential investors and importers of Pakistani products as Textile, Pharmaceuticals, Furniture, Rice and other items in Baku-Azerbaijan advised by Pakistan Embassy in Baku.

She said that in the meeting she proposed for organizing Single Country Exhibition at Baku, Women delegation from Baku to visit FWCCI.

The delegation was headed by Mrs. Nighat Shahid, President FWCCI and comprised of Ms. Hina Babar Khan, Ms. Zarqa Tariq, Ms. Shazia Sharif, Ms. Aqsa Riaz, Ms. Rabia Tauqeer, Ms. Sehar Amtul and Mian Shahid A. Sheikh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Azerbaijan FWCCI Women led businesses Baku

Comments

1000 characters

FWCCI president attends meeting at Baku

Imran claims Gill was ‘sexually abused’ in custody

CASA-1000 project stalled over Afghanistan turmoil

German dependence on China growing

Budget deficit target missed

Weekly SPI inflation shatters records, rises to 42.31pc YoY

33 categories, 860 products: ECC approves lifting of ban on wide range of goods

Power Division accuses IPPs of ‘over invoicing’

Jameel Ahmed appointed governor of SBP

MPs should not amend constitution to serve their own interests: SC

Exam paper marking work: FTO terms 10pc WHT on teaching community ‘discriminatory’

Read more stories