‘Contemptuous’ remarks ECP issues notices to Imran, others

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued notice to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, for passing “contemptuous” remarks against the top electoral body.

It also issued notices to PTI secretary general Asad Umar and its vice-president Fawad Chaudhry for criticising the ECP at press conferences.

It said that the ECP is a constitutional body which is bound to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections, adding the PTI leaders used “derogatory and contemptuous” remarks which were broadcasted and published in the media and tarnished the image of the commission as well as its members.

The ECP summoned Khan and others to appear before it on August 30, to explain his contemptuous remarks accusing the ECP of being biased against the PTI in personal capacity or through counsels.

