Hong Kong stocks finish with small gains

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended the week slightly higher as late bargain-buying dragged them out of negative territory, though traders remain concerned about central bank plans to hike interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.05 percent, or 9.12 points, to end at 19,773.03.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.59 percent, or 19.47 points, to 3,258.08, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange slipped 1.28 percent, or 28.54 points, to 2,207.99.