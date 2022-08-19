AGL 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2%)
ANL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
AVN 84.90 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.74%)
BOP 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.3%)
CNERGY 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.74%)
EFERT 79.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.44%)
EPCL 65.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.65%)
FCCL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
FFL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
FLYNG 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
GGGL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.85%)
GGL 17.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.53%)
GTECH 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
KEL 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 30.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.81%)
MLCF 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.12%)
OGDC 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.94%)
PAEL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 6.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
TPL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TPLP 20.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.45%)
TREET 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
TRG 97.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
UNITY 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.74%)
WAVES 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.07%)
BR100 4,338 Decreased By -23.5 (-0.54%)
BR30 15,963 Decreased By -46 (-0.29%)
KSE100 43,278 Decreased By -203.4 (-0.47%)
KSE30 16,398 Decreased By -77.6 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks finish with small gains

AFP Published August 19, 2022 Updated August 19, 2022 02:32pm

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended the week slightly higher as late bargain-buying dragged them out of negative territory, though traders remain concerned about central bank plans to hike interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.05 percent, or 9.12 points, to end at 19,773.03.

Hong Kong stocks end with big losses

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.59 percent, or 19.47 points, to 3,258.08, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange slipped 1.28 percent, or 28.54 points, to 2,207.99.

Hong Kong stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong stocks finish with small gains

FTA likely in 6 months: Pakistan, Iran agree to remove ‘anti-trade’ barriers

Intra-day update: Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Islamabad court directs authorities to shift Shahbaz Gill to PIMS, orders medical checkup

5000MW electricity export: Iran shares MoU draft

Pakistan 'rejects India's deliberate attempts of pre-poll rigging' in IIOJK

Import ban on luxury items lifted

PTCL, PTA say investigating internet connectivity problems

CarFirst announces shutdown of operations in Pakistan

Export boost: Miftah assures Aptma all-out support

IMC formed for jewellers’ gold import quota

Read more stories