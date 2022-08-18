Hong Kong stocks end with big losses

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares closed deep in negative territory Thursday, in line with a sell-off across world markets after Federal Reserve minutes fanned concerns that interest rates will continue to rise and be held elevated until inflation is tamed.

The Hang Seng Index sank 0.80 percent, or 158.54 points, to end at 19,763.91.

Shanghai stocks close at 4-week high

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.46 percent, or 14.98 points, to 3,277.54, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.26 percent, or 5.92 points, to 2,236.53.