AGL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
ANL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.7%)
AVN 84.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.31%)
BOP 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
CNERGY 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.42%)
EFERT 80.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
EPCL 67.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
FFL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
FLYNG 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.11%)
GGGL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
GGL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.07%)
GTECH 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.15%)
HUMNL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.38%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.56%)
MLCF 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
OGDC 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
PAEL 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PRL 19.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.93%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.92%)
TELE 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
TPLP 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.34%)
TREET 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.11%)
TRG 98.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.82%)
UNITY 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WAVES 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.47%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (11.45%)
BR100 4,384 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,147 Increased By 47.4 (0.29%)
KSE100 43,664 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.03%)
KSE30 16,537 Increased By 5.2 (0.03%)
Hong Kong stocks end with big losses

AFP Published August 18, 2022 Updated August 18, 2022 01:55pm

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares closed deep in negative territory Thursday, in line with a sell-off across world markets after Federal Reserve minutes fanned concerns that interest rates will continue to rise and be held elevated until inflation is tamed.

The Hang Seng Index sank 0.80 percent, or 158.54 points, to end at 19,763.91.

Shanghai stocks close at 4-week high

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.46 percent, or 14.98 points, to 3,277.54, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.26 percent, or 5.92 points, to 2,236.53.

