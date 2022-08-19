AGL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.5%)
ANL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
AVN 85.50 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.46%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.64%)
CNERGY 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.22%)
EFERT 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
EPCL 65.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.6%)
FCCL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
FFL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
FLYNG 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
GGGL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.52%)
GGL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.85%)
GTECH 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.85%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
KEL 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
LOTCHEM 30.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.71%)
MLCF 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.12%)
OGDC 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.7%)
PAEL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 6.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.46%)
SILK 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
TELE 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
TPL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TPLP 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.79%)
TREET 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
TRG 97.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
UNITY 23.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
WAVES 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.07%)
BR100 4,344 Decreased By -17.8 (-0.41%)
BR30 15,983 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.16%)
KSE100 43,297 Decreased By -184 (-0.42%)
KSE30 16,403 Decreased By -72.6 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil may rise to $92.86

Reuters Published 19 Aug, 2022 11:48am

SINGAPORE: US oil may rise to $92.86 per barrel, as it has broken a resistance at $90.13. The strong surge on Thursday confirmed a completion of a five-wave cycle from $104.39.

A retracement analysis reveals a target of $92.86, a break above which could lead to a gain to $95.06.

A break below $90.13, now a support, may trigger a drop to $88.45.

On the daily chart, the undervalued support at $86.11 proved to be stronger than expected.

US oil may retest support at $85.73

It may have triggered a decent bounce towards $94.98-$100.46 range.

The bullish divergence on the daily MACD suggests a further gain as well. Whether the whole downtrend from $123.68 has reversed is subject to a further observation.

US oil

Comments

1000 characters

US oil may rise to $92.86

FTA likely in 6 months: Pakistan, Iran agree to remove ‘anti-trade’ barriers

Intra-day update: Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Islamabad court directs authorities to shift Shahbaz Gill to PIMS, orders medical checkup

5000MW electricity export: Iran shares MoU draft

Pakistan 'rejects India's deliberate attempts of pre-poll rigging' in IIOJK

Import ban on luxury items lifted

PTCL, PTA say investigating internet connectivity problems

CarFirst announces shutdown of operations in Pakistan

Export boost: Miftah assures Aptma all-out support

IMC formed for jewellers’ gold import quota

Read more stories