AGL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
ANL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.88%)
AVN 84.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.08%)
BOP 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
CNERGY 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.48%)
EFERT 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.27%)
EPCL 67.63 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.52%)
FCCL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
FFL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FLYNG 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.36%)
GGGL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.75%)
GGL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.07%)
GTECH 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.44%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.66%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.14%)
LOTCHEM 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.93%)
MLCF 28.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.14%)
OGDC 85.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.2%)
PAEL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
PIBTL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 19.67 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.98%)
SILK 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.76%)
TELE 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TPL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TPLP 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
TREET 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
TRG 98.87 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.15%)
UNITY 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.68%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (11.45%)
BR100 4,379 Decreased By -9.6 (-0.22%)
BR30 16,136 Increased By 36.4 (0.23%)
KSE100 43,631 Decreased By -45.6 (-0.1%)
KSE30 16,517 Decreased By -15.4 (-0.09%)
US oil may retest support at $85.73

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2022 11:06am

SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a support at $85.73 per barrel, a break below which could trigger a drop to $83.50.

The downtrend looks steady within a falling channel.

It may extend into a range of $81.26-$83.50, as suggested by the channel and a projection analysis.

The current bounce will not be considered as reversal signal until oil breaks above $90.72.

Immediate resistance is at $89.34, a break above which could lead to a gain into $90.72-$91.84 range.

On the daily chart, oil broke a support of $87.83.

It was supposed to fall towards $79.09-$83.92 range. However, it managed to hover around $87.83.

This could be due to a lower support of $86.11, the 100% projection level of a wave (C) from $123.68.

The longer oil hovers around $87.83, the more likely the wave (C) has ended at the August 16 low of $85.73.

