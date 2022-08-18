US oil may retest support at $85.73

SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a support at $85.73 per barrel, a break below which could trigger a drop to $83.50.

The downtrend looks steady within a falling channel.

It may extend into a range of $81.26-$83.50, as suggested by the channel and a projection analysis.

The current bounce will not be considered as reversal signal until oil breaks above $90.72.

Immediate resistance is at $89.34, a break above which could lead to a gain into $90.72-$91.84 range.

On the daily chart, oil broke a support of $87.83.

It was supposed to fall towards $79.09-$83.92 range. However, it managed to hover around $87.83.

This could be due to a lower support of $86.11, the 100% projection level of a wave (C) from $123.68.

The longer oil hovers around $87.83, the more likely the wave (C) has ended at the August 16 low of $85.73.