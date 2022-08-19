PTCL, PTA say investigating internet connectivity problems

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said on Friday that it is investigating internet connectivity problems that have been reported by the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL).

Users across Pakistan took to Twitter complaining of internet outages, with #internetdown trending on the social media platform.

In a tweet, PTA said the issue has been reported in data networks between South and North which is causing internet connectivity issues.

The PTA is monitoring the situation and further updates will be shared," the statement said.

In a statement, PTCL said that its optical fiber network is experiencing some technical faults due to heavy rains and floods.

"As a result, PTCL users in Northern and Central regions are facing Internet outage. Our teams are working to restore the services on priority," PTCL said.

The issue comes as relentless rains lashed several areas of the country on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, triggering flooding in rural as well as urban areas.