36 districts of Punjab: anti-polio drive to begin on Monday

LAHORE: The nationwide anti-polio drive will start in 36 districts of Punjab from August 22. In three high-risk districts - Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad - the drive will continue by August 28 while in other 33 districts it will conclude on August 26.

The authorities have set a target of vaccinating as many as 22 million children of up to the age of five years. A meeting jointly presided over by the Provincial Minister for Primary Health Akhtar Malik and Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal, was held to review the arrangements for the upcoming drive on Thursday.

Secretary Health Imran Sikandar Baloch, representatives of international organizations working for polio eradication and relevant officials attended the meeting while all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

Akhtar Malik directed that the anti-polio campaign be made successful. He asked the deputy commissioners to personally monitor the anti-polio campaign, besides paying special attention to the coverage of missed children in the high-risk districts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022